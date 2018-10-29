GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Daler Mehendi, Mika Singh Express Grief Over the Demise of Brother Amarjeet Singh

We are deeply saddened to inform you of the demise of Amarjeet Singh, our elder brother, who had been hospitalised over the last few days, tweets singer Mika Singh.

IANS

Updated:October 29, 2018, 7:11 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Daler Mehendi, Mika Singh Express Grief Over the Demise of Brother Amarjeet Singh
File photo of Mika Singh along with his brother Daler Mehndi.
Loading...
Singer Mika Singh and Daler Mehendi's elder brother Amarjeet Singh died in New Delhi on Monday.

Mika on Monday tweeted alongside a photograph of his brother Amarjeet: "We are deeply saddened to inform you of the demise of Amarjeet Singh, our elder brother, who had been hospitalised over the last few days. Amarjeet Bhaji departed for his heavenly abode today early morning."




Daler too shared the same photograph and caption.

The cremation took place at the Tilak Vihar Cremation Ground.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...