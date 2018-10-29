Daler Mehendi, Mika Singh Express Grief Over the Demise of Brother Amarjeet Singh

We are deeply saddened to inform you of the demise of Amarjeet Singh our elder brother who had been hospitalised over the last few days. Amarjeet Bhaji departed for his heavenly abode today early morning. The cremation will take place at 5pm today at Tilak Vihar Cremation Ground pic.twitter.com/HHbrqU69ut — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 29, 2018

Singer Mika Singh and Daler Mehendi's elder brother Amarjeet Singh died in New Delhi on Monday.Mika on Monday tweeted alongside a photograph of his brother Amarjeet: "We are deeply saddened to inform you of the demise of Amarjeet Singh, our elder brother, who had been hospitalised over the last few days. Amarjeet Bhaji departed for his heavenly abode today early morning."Daler too shared the same photograph and caption.The cremation took place at the Tilak Vihar Cremation Ground.