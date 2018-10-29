English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Daler Mehendi, Mika Singh Express Grief Over the Demise of Brother Amarjeet Singh
We are deeply saddened to inform you of the demise of Amarjeet Singh, our elder brother, who had been hospitalised over the last few days, tweets singer Mika Singh.
File photo of Mika Singh along with his brother Daler Mehndi.
Singer Mika Singh and Daler Mehendi's elder brother Amarjeet Singh died in New Delhi on Monday.
Mika on Monday tweeted alongside a photograph of his brother Amarjeet: "We are deeply saddened to inform you of the demise of Amarjeet Singh, our elder brother, who had been hospitalised over the last few days. Amarjeet Bhaji departed for his heavenly abode today early morning."
Daler too shared the same photograph and caption.
The cremation took place at the Tilak Vihar Cremation Ground.
