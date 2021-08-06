Daler Mehndi Gets Emotional During ‘Bachpan Special’ on Dance Deewane 3

The contestants of the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 give wonderful performances on various themes every week. The show telecasts on Colors TV. This time there will be Punjabi tadka on the show with Daler Mehndi and his younger brother Mika Singh as guests.

Recently a promo video of the show has been released, in which some glimpses of the upcoming episode can be seen. Daler, who makes everyone dance on his songs, cried his heart out on the show. Daler got very emotional watching one of the performances which was dedicated to friendship and he started crying. Mika could not watch his brother cry and he got up from his chair and went to console him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The promo released by the channel is going viral. The singer brothers can be seen having a lot of fun watching the performance of the contestants.

In the caption of the post, the channel said that the audience will get to remember some funny, some entertaining and some emotional moments of childhood with Mika and Daler in the episode. The caption also asked the audience to watch the ‘Bachpan special’ while tagging the brothers in it. It is evident from the promo that this week’s theme for the show will be ‘Bachpan special’. Both the brothers will be seen singing Mika’s song ‘Subha hone na de’ from the film ‘Desi Boys’.

It seems from the promo that even the audience will get lost in their childhood after watching this episode. The amazing brother duo Daler and Mika will entertain the audience a lot too. All the judges and the contestants will be seen having a fun time in the special episode. People on social media are also loving the promo video.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here