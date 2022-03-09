Daler Mehndi Recalls Fan Fired Gun At Haridwar Show After Singer Didn't Fulfill His Song Request

Daler Mehndi will be seen with singers Richa Sharma and Master Saleem on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. While fans can anticipate a musical episode in the making, a promo revealed that the singers would be sharing some unusual experiences they had while performing a show. The promo, shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, featured host Kapil Sharma asking Daler if he has ever had an experience when he wanted the show to end as soon as possible.

Recalling an incident, Daler said that it was one of his shows in Haridwar and it involved a fan who carried a gun with him to the event. “Ek tha show Haridwar mein. Gaana chal raha tha toh ek aaya aadmi aur bolta, ‘Main jatt yamla pagla, main tay tay karunga (There was a show in Haridwar. A man walked up to me in between a song and asked me to sing Main Jatt Yamla Pagla Deewana otherwise he would shoot,)" Daler recalled.

“Maine 10-15 minute dyaan nahi diya. Uske baad na usne revolver nikali, ek goli chalai usne. Maine sara choda aur (gaane laga), ‘Main jatt yamla pagla deewana’ (I didn’t pay attention initially. But he pulled out a revolver and fired a shot. I left everything and began singing the song of his choice,)" the Punjabi singer revealed. The incident left guest judge Archana Puran Singh in shock. She sat in her seat in disbelief with her hands covering her mouth. Whereas Kapil was seen in splits.

Other promos from the show gave a glimpse of Kapil teasing Daler about his iconic sherwani collection while Richa teased Kapil for his clothes. Saleem was also seen joining in the fun, teasing Sumona Chakravarti and Krushna Abhishek, who was dressed in his alter ego Sapna Lal Nalasoparia, during their staged acts.

