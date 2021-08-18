Daler Mehndi Reveals He Charges 'Rs 6 Lakh Plus GST' For Each Song: I'm Too Costly to Afford

Singer Daler Mehndi is one of the iconic figures of the Indian music industry. With songs like Tunak Tunak and Bolo Ta Ra Ra, the singer is world renowned. On Wednesday, he turned 54 and talked about his career in a recent interview. While still active in the independent music scene, Mehndi does not work as much as before. In the interview, he revealed why that was the case and also explained the inner workings of making a song in Bollywood. He further added that he asks for a fee before recording a song, which a lot of producers are uncomfortable with.

Talking to Indian Express, he revealed the process of making a song. “A dummy singer first records it in Mumbai. Then it is recorded with several struggling or new singers, and then whichever voice they want, they retain the song in that singer’s voice. With me, first you pay ₹6 lakhs and GST, then I record the song. Hence, they aren’t able to remove my song from the film because they know it is them who approached me. That’s the reason why I have less songs, firstly because I’m too costly to afford, secondly I’m very choosy about the songs and thirdly, I don’t want to do dirty work in market.”

The singer added that this is why he also does not want to judge reality shows. The singer said that the budget of a reality show is in crores and hence he should get his fee and not judge it for free.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, singer talked about his projects in the future. He said that he is planning to recreate some of the ghazals from his compositions which he used to sing in the 1980s.

Meanwhile, the singer has sungs songs in films like Bahubali- the Conclusion, Action Replay, Rang De Basanti, Dangal among others. His brother Mika Singh is also a successful singer in Bollywood.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here