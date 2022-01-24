Daler Mehndi Will Perform At Metaverse Concert On Republic Day 2022; To Dedicate A Song To PM Modi

Daler Mehndi becomes the first Indian star to perform at a Metaverse concert. The singer confirmed that he would be participating in India’s first Metaverse concert scheduled to take place on Republic Day 2022. Republic Day this year falls on a Wednesday. The Tunak Tunak Tun hitmaker took to Instagram and shared a sneak peek.

“Sneak Peek video only for you! India’s first #metaverseconcert in @partynite.metaverse on 26th Jan 2022," he captioned the video. According to a DNA report, Daler will be performing a few songs at the concert. These include Namoh Namoh and Jago India. The singer is also said to dedicate a special song to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the concert.

While Daler has become the first Indian singer to perform at a Metaverse, the concept isn’t new in the West. A few international artists including Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Marshmallow, and Ariana Grande have hosted metaverse concerts in the past. For the universe, the Metaverse is a platform that allows artists from remote locations to perform live at a concert. The performer is seen in a digital avatar, performing on the screen of the viewer’s choice.

Meanwhile, Daler had last sung a song for Atrangi Re. He sang the song Garda, which was composed by AR Rahman and written by Irshad Kamil. The song starred Akshay Kumar in the lead. Atrangi Re, which also starred Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, was released on the OTT platform last December. Daler also sang the song Raula Pae Gayaa for Hum Do Hamare Do, starring Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah. He had sung the title track of Rajkummar’s Chhalaang and Jagga Jiteya for Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike.

