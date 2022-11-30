Daler Mehndi's 1.5 Acre Farmhouse Sealed in Gurugram, Authorities Say Constructed Illegally

Authorities sealed three illegally constructed farmhouses, including one belonging to Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi, located near Damdama lake at Sohna, Gurugram on Tuesday, a senior official of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) said. “These were unauthorised farmhouses in the reservoir area of the lake. All three farmhouses have been sealed. These were developed in the Aravalli range without any permission", said District Town Planner (DTP) Amit Madholia, as reported by PTI.

The demolition-cum-sealing drive was carried out with the help of the police force against three farmhouses in compliance with the NGT orders in the Sonya Gosh vs State of Haryana matter. A team led by DTP Madholia, including ATP Sumeet Malik, Dinesh Singh, Rohan and Shubham carried out the sealing drive in the presence of duty magistrate Lachhiram, Naib Tehsildar, Sohna.

A police team was deployed there led by Sadar Sohna Station House Officer (SHO).

A senior officer of the department confirmed on condition of anonymity that one of the three farmhouses belonged to singer Daler Mehndi. His farmhouse was built on about 1.5-acre land, he added.

Meanwhile, Daler Mehndi made headlines a couple of months ago after getting bail in the human trafficking case of 2003 by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He was lodged at the Patiala jail after a court hearing back in July, sentencing him to two years in jail. He was pronounced guilty of illegally sending people abroad under the garb of members of his troupe.

His lawyer Arshdeep Singh Cheema told Hindustan Times, “His sentence has been suspended, which means that he will be out on bail, pending proceedings before the high court."

Daler Mehndi is best known for his Bhangra tracks such as Bolo Ta Ra Ra Ra, Na Na Na Na Re, Tunak Tunak Tun and Ho Jayegi Balle Balle among others.

(With PTI Inputs)

