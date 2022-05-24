Dalip Tahil Had 'So Many Doubts' When Rajiv Kapoor Told Him About Not 'Facing Camera For 30 Years'

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil’s Toolsidas Junior has been released on Netflix. The film also stars late actor Rajiv Kapoor. In a recent interview, Dalip Tahil talked about working with his late friend ‘Chimpu’ and recalled how he was left shocked after Rajiv once told him that he had not faced a camera for 30 years. Dalip recalled how he had so many doubts about it and how he wondered about nepotism in Bollywood.

“He had so many doubts. He told me ‘I have not faced camera for 30 years’ and I thought ‘what is all this talk about nepotism and aap kiske bacche hain (whose kid are you)? Here was Raj Kapoor’s son, Raj Kapoor the legend and he has not faced the camera for 30 years. He last worked in Ram Teri Ganga Maili Ho Gayi, which was such a successful film,” Dalip Tahil told Hindustan Times.

However, the actor also mentioned that Rajiv was very excited about Toolsidas Junior and wanted to revive his career with this film. “He (Rajiv) was very excited, and doing a great job after the first few days of nervousness. He was so keen to resurrect his career with Toolsidas Junior but, it is very sad that won’t happen,” he added.

Dalip also recalled how he would often go to bars with his late friend and shared, “Rajiv and me we had been to several bars in our personal lives. Then, we were doing this scene in Toolsidas where I call him to the bar and get him to drink too much. Rajiv asked me ‘we have done this so many times, but this scene is slightly different, how do we do it?’ I told him that I was feeling the same but we should just relax and pretend…just be ourselves. It was strange and fun.”

The actor also added that it was fun to work with Rajiv. He also expressed grief since Rajiv will be unable to watch the movie. “I had the pleasure of working with my dear friend Chimpu, Rajiv Kapoor, to whom I dedicate this film, who, unfortunately, and sadly, will not be here to see how much the audience is going to appreciate him. It was such fun to work with him,” Dalip told the news portal.

For the unversed, Rajiv Kapoor passed away in January last year following a cardiac arrest.

