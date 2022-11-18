Daljeet Kaur, Veteran Punjabi Actor, Dies at 69 After Battling Brain Tumour; Mika Singh Pays Tribute

Daljeet Kaur, a veteran actor well-known for her lead roles in several superhit Punjabi movies, died in Punjab’s Ludhiana district on Thursday, a relative said. She was 69. Daljeet was suffering from brain tumour for the past three years and was in a deep coma for the last one year, according to her cousin, Harinder Singh Khangura.

Kaur passed away at her cousin’s residence in Sudhar in the morning. Her final rites have been performed, Khangura said.

Singer Mika Singh took to his Twitter account to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late actress. He wrote, “The beautiful actress, Legend of Punjab #Daljeetkaur has sadly left us with her beautiful memories. May God bless her soul and she rest in eternal peace."

The beautiful Actress, Legend of Punjab #Daljeetkaur has sadly left us with her beautiful memories. May god bless her soul and she rest in eternal peace. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZgOkv2rV3Z— King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) November 17, 2022

Veteran actor Satish Shah tweeted, “A dear friend and batchmate Daljeet Kaur the Punjabi lead girl of yester years passed away on 17th this month. May her soul find eternal peace. FTII 1976 batch."

A dear friend and batchmate Daljeet Kaur the punjabi lead girl of yester years passed away on 17th this month. May her soul find eternal peace. 🙏🙏🙏FTII 1976 batch— satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) November 17, 2022

Graduating from the Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she started her career in movies with ‘Daaz’ in 1976.

Kaur has starred in several hit movies, including ‘Putt Jattan De’ (1983), ‘Mamla Garbar Hai’ (1983), ‘Ki Banu Duniya Da’ (1986), ‘Patola’ (1988) and ‘Saida Jogan’ (1979).

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest Movies News here