CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#DelhiMurder#IndvsNZ#AssemblyElections
Home » News » Movies » Daljeet Kaur, Veteran Punjabi Actor, Dies at 69 After Battling Brain Tumour; Mika Singh Pays Tribute
1-MIN READ

Daljeet Kaur, Veteran Punjabi Actor, Dies at 69 After Battling Brain Tumour; Mika Singh Pays Tribute

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: November 18, 2022, 08:18 IST

Mumbai, India

Punjabi actress Daljeet Kaur passes away at the age of 69.

Punjabi actress Daljeet Kaur passes away at the age of 69.

Actor Daljeet Kaur was suffering from brain tumour for the past three years and was in a deep coma for the last one year.

Daljeet Kaur, a veteran actor well-known for her lead roles in several superhit Punjabi movies, died in Punjab’s Ludhiana district on Thursday, a relative said. She was 69. Daljeet was suffering from brain tumour for the past three years and was in a deep coma for the last one year, according to her cousin, Harinder Singh Khangura.

Kaur passed away at her cousin’s residence in Sudhar in the morning. Her final rites have been performed, Khangura said.

Singer Mika Singh took to his Twitter account to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late actress. He wrote, “The beautiful actress, Legend of Punjab #Daljeetkaur has sadly left us with her beautiful memories. May God bless her soul and she rest in eternal peace."

RELATED NEWS

Veteran actor Satish Shah tweeted, “A dear friend and batchmate Daljeet Kaur the Punjabi lead girl of yester years passed away on 17th this month. May her soul find eternal peace. FTII 1976 batch."

Graduating from the Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she started her career in movies with ‘Daaz’ in 1976.

Kaur has starred in several hit movies, including ‘Putt Jattan De’ (1983), ‘Mamla Garbar Hai’ (1983), ‘Ki Banu Duniya Da’ (1986), ‘Patola’ (1988) and ‘Saida Jogan’ (1979).

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest Movies News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:November 18, 2022, 08:18 IST
last updated:November 18, 2022, 08:18 IST