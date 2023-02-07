Dalljiet Kaur has been ruling headlines ever since she announced her engagement with UK-based Nikhil Patel. On Tuesday too, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a love filled picture with her fiance. In the click, the two were seen twinning in black. While Dalljiet sported a simple black outfit, Nikhil also looked charming in formal attire. Needless to say, the photo speaks of the love Dalljiet and Nikhil share.

Soon after Dalljiet shared the picture online, fans and friends took to the comment section to shower love on the couple. Kanika Mann, Vikas Gupta, Pavitra Punia and Nisha Rawal among others dropped red heart emojis. “Congratulations u two ❤️love life and happiness," one of the comments read.

Dalljiet Kaur announced her engagement to Nikhil last week and revealed that they will tie the knot in March this year. She also shared that after her wedding, she will move to London with her son Jaydon. “The wedding is in March, and I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is placed there for work right now. We will eventually move back to London, where he was born and raised," Dalljiet told Bombay Times.

Later, in another interview, Dalljiet opened up about her son’s reaction to the decision of her second marriage and explained that her son has always ‘yearned for a father’. “Jaydon is quite mature for his age. I have dated before, and he would ask me if I was considering the guy for marriage. He has always yearned for a father, but I needed to be sure that I got him a good dad and myself a good husband because it’s a matter of our lives," she told E-times.

Dalljiet Kaur was previously married to Shalin Bhanot. The two tied the knot in December 2009 but parted ways in 2016.

