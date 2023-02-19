Days after Shalin Bhanot’s former wife Dalljiet Kaur announced her second marriage plans, the actress has now revealed how she was ‘demotivated’ after she made the engagement announcement. In a recent interview, Dalljiet shared how she received several calls suggesting she should not have announced her marriage plans with UK-based Nikhil because ‘nobody will give her work’ now.

“The day I declared that I am going to get married I got three to four calls demotivating me that now I’ll have to quit my career as I am getting married. I was surprised as they were telling me I shouldn’t have announced that now I will stop getting work. They all kept telling me I am going to Kenya now and nobody will give me work. I was confused about what my wedding has to do with my career," she told E-Times.

During the interaction, Dalljiet also talked about the ‘struggle of convincing’ herself for falling in love again after she parted ways with Shalin Bhanot. She mentioned how she would get offended whenever somebody would try to flirt with her. “I used to take it very personally that how dare you to talk to me like that. It took me a few years to come to a stage when I realised that I am single and I should find a partner for myself," she shared.

The actress also explained that even though initially she started looking to find someone who would be a perfect father figure to her son Jaydon, later she realised that even she needs a ‘companion’. “Initially, the thought was to find someone for Jaydon who can be a father figure with whom I can make decisions like for school, medical. There are times when you need a second opinion. This was my first instinct as a mother. But when a couple of years passed I realised I need a companion and I also need love and someone with whom spend my life with. I reached a point where I had all the right reasons to look for a person with whom I wanted to be with. Bahut darr ke I’ve spent a few last years but finally I have made the right decision," she added.

For the unversed, Dalljiet Kaur announced her engagement to Nikhil earlier this month when she also revealed that they will tie the knot in March this year. She also shared that after her wedding, she will move to London with her son Jaydon.

Dalljiet Kaur was previously married to Shalin Bhanot. The two tied the knot in December 2009 but parted ways in 2016.

