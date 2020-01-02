Dalljiet Kaur of Bigg Boss 13 Pens Heartwarming Note For Late Friend Kushal Punjabi

Kushal Punjabi’s death has left the Telly world in a state of ultimate shock. The 37-year-old actor was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his Bandra residence on December 26. Many fellow actors and friends have taken to social media to express their grief on the untimely demise of Punjabi. Dalljiet Kaur, ex-contestant of Bigg Boss 13, has been sharing emotional posts since Punjabi’s demise. In her latest Instagram post, she expressed deep sorrow by sharing a series of pictures of the late actor.

In Dalljiet’s heart touching post, she recalls him as a friend who always stood by her through some tough times and how dearly she missed her forever gone pal. The post reads, “As I step into the end of an era... and as a decade comes to an end .... I am rounding it up with the memories of ur pure soul that inspired me and helped me in my toughest days. Your words will echo in my mind the rest of my life and u will be alive in my heart whenever I would want strength. I know u believed in every word when u said it. @itsme_kushalpunjabi as I sit in my house with ur memories pouring my heart on this New Year’s Eve ..I want to tel u yet again that I love u and that I’ll miss u !”

Kushal left behind a suicide note in which he stated that nobody should be blamed for the big step. He added that his assets should be distributed between his parents and three-year-old son Kian.

It has been revealed by his friend Chetan Hansraj that Kushal was separating with wife Audrey Dolhin, who he married in 2015. Audrey, currently, residing in the town of Shanghai, attended the funeral and was also a part of the prayer meet.

