Dalljiet Kaur on Participating in Bigg Boss 13: I Took Four Years to Decide
Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega actress has not stayed away from her son for more than two to three days so far, but Bigg Boss demands her to do so.
Actress Dalljiet Kaur says she took four years to agree to be a part of controversial reality show Bigg Boss.
"I think technically I took four years to decide because this is the fourth year and now I finally agreed to be part of Bigg Boss. I am crazy scared. I think scared of the fact that I have to stay away from my son. It will be the biggest challenge for me. I think I want to see how strong I can be I think I have become strong mentally but this will the platform where I can test myself," said the Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega actress.
"I'm very scared because I have not stayed away from (son) Jaydon for more than two to three days and this is the first time I am going to be away for a long time. I think this is my only challenge in Bigg Boss," she added.
Dalljiet said it's tough to prepare for such a show.
"I think BB is a platform no one can prepare you for. I have heard that people plan and go inside. But I don't understand how can you pre-plan and prepare when there are others living with you. I just want to be myself and want to explore myself in this situation," she said.
