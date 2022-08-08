Dalquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam Grosses Nearly Rs 10 Crore in Opening Weekend

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Sita Ramam opened to a favourable review and good response at the box office on August 5. The Hanu Raghavapudi directorial is going strong at the box office in its opening weekend.

According to estimates, Sita Ramam grossed Rs 5.25 crore on its first day of release. The romantic drama saw a small drop in box office collections on the second day earning Rs 4.50 crore gross. The film collected nearly Rs 10 crore in the first two days, according to reports.

Vyjayanthi Movies, the producer of the movie, on Sunday revealed that the film had a wonderful third day at the box office. “Day 2 is stronger than day 1. Day 3 is stronger than day 2. Our strength is your love. Which is only growing,” the production company stated.

The film has received excellent feedback from moviegoers. Netizens on Twitter shared positive review for the movie.

The overall share collection in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was Rs 1.50 crore (Rs 2.25 crore gross), with Nizam territory collecting the most (Rs 54 lakh), followed by Ceded (Rs 16 lakh), and UA districts collecting the least (Rs 16 lakh).

Ramesh Bala, a trade expert, updated its USA collections. “#SitaRamam is a Half-million dollar $ baby in the USA now. Timeless Blockbuster in Every sense with huge applause from Movie lovers,” tweeted Bala.

Set in the 1960s and 1980s, Dulquer Salmaan’s film revolves around a romantic love story, in which Rashmika Mandanna is also playing an important role. Life of Lieutenant Ram, played by Dalquuer, changes when he gets a letter from a girl named Sita, played by Mrunal Thakur. When he meets her, love blooms. When he returns to his camp in Kashmir, he writes a letter to Sita that she never receives. Actress Rashmika Mandanna and Tharun Bhascker are tasked with delivering the letter to Sita twenty years later. The movie also marks Mrunal Thakur’s Tollywood debut.

