Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Damien Chazelle to Direct Babylon with Emma Stone and Brad Pitt?

Paramount studios have bought the rights to Damien Chazelle's next directorial Babylon based on Hollywood's Golden Era. Emma Stone and Brad Pitt are in talks to play the leads in the film.

News18.com

Updated:November 12, 2019, 5:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Damien Chazelle to Direct Babylon with Emma Stone and Brad Pitt?
Paramount studios have bought the rights to Damien Chazelle's next directorial Babylon based on Hollywood's Golden Era. Emma Stone and Brad Pitt are in talks to play the leads in the film.

Paramount Studios recently bought the right to filmmaker Damien Chazelle's script for the drama Babylon, set in the Golden Age in Hollywood. Chazelle will also direct the film. His La La Land actress Emma Stone is in talks to star in the film along with Brad Pitt.

The film will be produced by Marc Platt, who was also a producer for La La Land as well as Olivia Hamilton, Matthew Plouffe and Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire. If the actors give their final nods to the film, Emma Stone will be portraying Clara Bow Hollywood's first 'It Girl,' according to a report in Deadline.

The process of the acquisition of Babylon started in June when Chazelle first offered the script to the studios. Paramount has slated the film to release on December 25, 2021 but might extend it to January 7, 2022. The project marks Chazelle’s first film since his Neil Armstrong pic First Man starring Ryan Gosling.

Bradd Pitt was last seen in Quentin Tarantino's 9th film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. The actor has generated a lot of noise ahead of the award season. Emma Stone, on the other hand, was last seen in Zombieland: Double Tap with Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson and Zoey Deutch. She will be next seen in Cruella where she will play the villain Cruella DeVille from The Hundred and One Dalmatians.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram