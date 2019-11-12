Damien Chazelle to Direct Babylon with Emma Stone and Brad Pitt?

Paramount Studios recently bought the right to filmmaker Damien Chazelle's script for the drama Babylon, set in the Golden Age in Hollywood. Chazelle will also direct the film. His La La Land actress Emma Stone is in talks to star in the film along with Brad Pitt.

The film will be produced by Marc Platt, who was also a producer for La La Land as well as Olivia Hamilton, Matthew Plouffe and Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire. If the actors give their final nods to the film, Emma Stone will be portraying Clara Bow Hollywood's first 'It Girl,' according to a report in Deadline.

The process of the acquisition of Babylon started in June when Chazelle first offered the script to the studios. Paramount has slated the film to release on December 25, 2021 but might extend it to January 7, 2022. The project marks Chazelle’s first film since his Neil Armstrong pic First Man starring Ryan Gosling.

Bradd Pitt was last seen in Quentin Tarantino's 9th film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. The actor has generated a lot of noise ahead of the award season. Emma Stone, on the other hand, was last seen in Zombieland: Double Tap with Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson and Zoey Deutch. She will be next seen in Cruella where she will play the villain Cruella DeVille from The Hundred and One Dalmatians.

