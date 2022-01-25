Damon Albarn Apologizes to Taylor Swift 'Unreservedly & Unconditionally' for Songwriting Comments

Following Taylor Swift’s recent criticism of Gorillaz singer Damon Albarn’s statement about her not writing her own songs, Albarn has now apologized. Albarn responded to Taylor on Twitter on the same tweet in which she called him out, stating that he “unconditionally and unreservedly" apologizes to her.

Damon Albarn used Swift as an example of a modern artist who hides behind “sound and attitude" in a promotional interview for a concert in Los Angeles. When the interviewer mentioned that Swift writes or co-writes all of her songs, Albarn said, “That doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.”

I totally agree with you. i had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand. - Damon— Damon Albarn (@Damonalbarn) January 24, 2022

In addition, he responded to a question by saying that he prefers Billie Eilish to Taylor Swift because she is a more interesting songwriter. He went on to say that he prefers Eilish’s music to Swift’s because it’s “darker and less endlessly upbeat."

Taylor Swift is known for speaking out against defamatory statements made about her, and the recent remark about her work ethic made by Albarn completely shocked her. Swift responded to Albarn’s controversial opinion on Twitter, saying she was a big fan of the singer until she read his recent comment about her and slammed Albarn’s take as false and damaging.

Several Swifties also jumped to Taylor’s defence after Damon claimed that she doesn’t write her own songs and compared her to Billie Eilish. In addition, Swift’s collaborator Aaron Dessner responded to Albarn’s comments by saying, “As someone who has gotten to press record around her… your statements couldn’t be further from the truth. You’re obviously completely clueless as to her actual writing and work process."

Taylor Swift has not yet responded to Albarn’s apologies. Let us hope their feud ends on a positive note.

