Dan Fogler Opens Up About the Next Fantastic Beasts Film

The wizarding world has been in a state of anticipation as fans await details for the next Fantastic Beasts installment. The previous film Crimes of Grindelwald ended on a shocking note when Ezra Miller's character, Credence, was revealed to be a member of the Dumbledore family.

Fortunately for fans, details of the films have been revealed by Dan Fogler, better known as Jacob Kowalski. The actor appeared at the LeakyCon 2019 where he revealed the developments of the next film. He said, "We haven’t started filming yet. We start in February. Last we heard, J.K. has been writing furiously, everyone was really happy with what she submitted, and we’re all just waiting for the new script. And that’s where we’re at."

Fogler, who is currently playing Luke on The Walking Dead, has lost a lot of weight for his character. Addressing the weight loss, Fogler joked, "I hope that he gets Queenie back. I haven’t seen a script yet, and I’ve lost a significant amount of weight, and I think it will be funny if — you know how she put a spell on me to follow her around like a puppy? What if she also put a spell on me to get fit? But also, on a philosophical level, it’ll be interesting. We’re in the middle of the Depression, he’s just on a bender of loss. He lost her, I’m just saying this is the thing that I have in my head, that he’s lost his appetite."

Fantastic Beasts 3, which still continues to be unnamed, was originally set for a release date in November 2020. This was later pushed to November 2021. One of the major reasons for this was the failure of Crimes of Grindelwald. The film was not very well received by critics and fans.

Fogler confirmed that extra efforts have been put into making the next film massive. Addressing the production delay, he said, "The reason we were given is that the movie is bigger than the first two combined. They needed more time to prep and they didn’t want to rush anything so they pushed it back. I can tell you that we are going to Brazil. I don’t really know much. I’ll get a script closer to when we start shooting."

