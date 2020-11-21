News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Movies
1-MIN READ

Dan Trachtenberg In Talks For New 'Predator' Movie

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor

Filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg is in negotiations to helm the fifth instalment in the "Predator" franchise. The sci-fi action horror series started with Arnold Schwarzenegger-starrer "Predator" in 1987. The film, about an eliteparamilitaryrescue team who comes face to face with a technologically-advanced alien, was a major box office success and spawned three sequels -- "Predator 2" (1990), "Predators" (2010) and "The Predator" (2018).

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg is in negotiations to helm the fifth instalment in the “Predator” franchise. The sci-fi action horror series started with Arnold Schwarzenegger-starrer “Predator” in 1987. The film, about an eliteparamilitaryrescue team who comes face to face with a technologically-advanced alien, was a major box office success and spawned three sequels — “Predator 2” (1990), “Predators” (2010) and “The Predator” (2018).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new movie has a screenplay by Patrick Aison. The plot details have been kept under wraps. Trachtenberg is best known for directing the horror-thriller sequel”10 Cloverfield Lane”.He has also helmed many episodes of popular series such as “The Boys”and”Black Mirror”.


  • Tags:
  • First Published: November 21, 2020, 18:15 IST
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...