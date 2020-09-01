Danai Gurira Remembers Chadwick Boseman, Asks 'How Do You Honour A King?'

Actress Danai Gurira, who played Okoye, Black Panther's personal bodyguard and head of Dora Milaje, took to social media to remember late actor Chadwick Boseman. The two shared a great camaraderie on screen and off, and also acted together in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Gurira shared a lengthy post on Instagram, saying she was "reeling from the loss of my colleague, my friend, my brother." She wrote, "How do you honor a king? Struggling for words. Nothing feels adequate. I always marveled at how special Chadwick was. Such a pure hearted, profoundly generous, regal, fun guy."

"My entire job as Okoye was to respect and protect a king. Honor his leadership. Chadwick made that job profoundly easy. He was the epitome of kindness, elegance, diligence and grace."

Calling Boseman "a true class act", Gurira said the late actor was perfectly equipped to take on the responsibility of leading the franchise that changed everything for black representation

"He made everyone feel loved, heard and seen. He played great, iconic roles because he possessed inside of himself that connection to greatness to be able to so richly bring them to life.

"He had a heroic spirit, and marched to the beat of his own drum; hence his excellence as an artist and the incredible courage and determination as he faced life's challenges; while still guiding us all," she added

Gurira said she is unable to wrap her mind around Boseman's loss

"A loss resonating in my own heart as well as around the globe. The children he inspired, my heart aches for them, to lose their hero just as they finally found him.

"I am so thankful to have taken the Black Panther journey with him. To have known him, spent time in his light and leadership and to call him forever a friend. Lala Ngoxolo Kumkani (Zulu phrase meaning 'Sleep in peace, O king')," she wrote.

Actors Letitia Wright who played Shuri, Angela Bassett, who played Ramonda and Michael B Jordan, who played Killmonger, along with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler also took to Instagram to remember their "King" Chadwick Boseman.