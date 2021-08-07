Dance Class Makes Shanaya Kapoor Feel Multiple Emotions, Here’s the Proof

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor, has earned quite a fan following way before her big Bollywood debut. The star kid’s Instagram posts have been making quite a buzz. Among other things, Shanaya is often grabbing headlines for her dance videos. She is blessed with super dance skills and the internet is privy to some of her jaw-dropping moves.

Only a die-hard fan like Shanaya can groove the way she does. And evidently, she gets all the feels as she takes over the dance floor. In today’s Instagram update, she informed her followers on the photo-and-video sharing platform of how dance makes her feel. She posted a collage of mirror selfies while posing in a dance studio. Shanayais dressed in a light-green co-ord set which was layered with a sheath white shirt over it. Seems the star could not find the right words to put her feelings together so she accompanied her caption with a series of emojis. Sure, her Instafam will understand Shanaya’s mood.

Shanaya loves belly dancing and frequently shares clips from her dance session on Instagram. She takes her dance lessons very seriously and has mastered her floor work with rigorous practice. Here are some of Shanaya’s stunning belly-dance routines:

Just like her cousin Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya is a great dancer and has even mastered the classical dance form of Kathak. In a video she shared last month, Shanaya looked graceful flaunting her smooth moves alongside her dance teacher.

Shanaya will take her first step in Bollywood as an actress with a Dharma Productions project. Last year, she was an assistant director for the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl which starred Janhvi in the lead role. The biopic was released on Netflix.

