Dance Deewane 3: After Raghav Juyal, Assamese Contestant's Dad Reacts to Outrage Over 'Racist' Video

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on November 16 said racism should be condemned “unequivocally” after a contestant from Guwahati on a dance reality show was allegedly subjected to racist rhetoric.

In a clip of Colors TV’s “Dance Deewane 3” that has gone viral on social media, the show’s host-dancer Raghav Juyal is seen introducing an Assamese child contestant, Gunjan Sinha, with a monologue featuring words such as “momo," “ching chong," and “gibberish Chinese". The third season of the show, which went on air earlier this year, concluded last month.

It has come to my notice that a popular reality show host has used racist rhetoric against a young participant from Guwahati. This is shameful and totally unacceptable. Racism has no place in our country and we should all condem it unequivocally.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 16, 2021

The Chief Minister took to Twitter and said the “racist rhetoric" against the contestant was unacceptable. Dance Deewane 3 was judged by Madhuri Dixit-Nene and choreographers Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande. Remo D’Souza featured on the said episode as a special guest. Raghav shared a video on Instagram in an attempt to “clarify the misunderstanding". In a video posted on his social media page, Raghav talks about how people have judged the incident based on a small part of the episode and have accused him without knowing the context. He says that being called “a racist" is affecting his mental health.

Now, Gunjan Sinha’s father has also issued an official statement regarding the controversy. He said, “I can shed light because I was the part of the show. She learned to speak Chinese by watching YouTube. When she was asked about her talent on the TV show, she said she could speak Chinese. They asked her to speak Chinese. That’s why it’s mentioned in the script. Not because she is from Assam. People are wrongly reacting on social media. If there was anything along those lines, I would have taken a stand, since we all are from Assam. Basically, it was scripted as she could speak Chinese."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.