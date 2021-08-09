Dance Deewane 3: India’s Pride Mirabai Chanu to Join for 75th Independence Day Special

As India gears up to welcome its 75th Independence Day, dance reality show Dance Deewane 3 is all set to showcase a series of amazing performances in the presence of some of the nation’s biggest heroes. One of them is the star athlete Mirabai Chanu who recently made all of us swell with pride following her win at the Tokyo Olympics.

Weightlifting champion Mirabai will make an appearance on Dance Deewane 3 in the presence of judges Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande, and hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa to be a part of Independence Day celebrations. The contestants in the celebratory spirit will showcase their best performances as they move ahead in their journey.

Apart from Mirabai, eminent sports personalities Kapil Dev, former all-rounder cricketer, Mohinder Amarnath, former first-class cricketer, Bhavani Devi, first Indian Sabre fencer to qualify for Olympics and wrestler Priya Malik who won a gold medal at the World Cadet Championships in Hungary recently will also be a part of the episode.

Watch the Independence Day special episode of Dance Deewane this Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm on Colors.

