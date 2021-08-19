Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit and Bharti Get Emotional After a Heart Touching Performance

Actress Madhuri Dixit and comedian Bharti got emotional in a recent special episode of Dance Deewane 3 after a moving performance by one of the contestants. The dance reality show has earned a lot of love from fans since its first season. The makers of the show are coming up with creative ideas to keep the audience hooked.

In the ‘Love Special’ episode, one particular performance made judges Madhuri Dixit and Tusshar Kalia teary-eyed. Bharti Singh, the host of the show, also got emotional. The special episode will be aired this weekend.

A video of the performance has been tweeted from the official Twitter handle of Colors TV. In this video, contestants Rupesh Soni and Saddam Sheikh are seen enacting a tale of mutual affection between a beggar and a dog. The performance shows both of them caring for each other as they struggle to survive.

The ‘Love Special’ episode will also see guest appearances by Bigg Boss 13 winner Siddharth Shukla and Shahnaz Gill. Earlier, the makers had shared a promotional video where a contestant of the show Piyush Gurbhele performed a romantic dance with Shahnaz Gill.

In the Independence Day special episode last week, the soldiers killed in the Pulwama attack were remembered through soulful performances. On this occasion, the widow of a martyred soldier shared her story, which made Madhuri Dixit and the other judges emotional. Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu, who was a guest on this special episode, also got extremely emotional upon hearing the account of the brave army widow.

