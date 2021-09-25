Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit, Mouni Roy Leave Audience Spellbound With Their Performance

The dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3 is nearing its finale. Therefore, the contestants of the show are putting up spectacular performances that will leave you stunned. While Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal will appear as guests in the upcoming episode to promote their film, Shiddat, Mouni Roy will be accompanied by singer Jubin Nautiyal to talk about their music video Dil Galti Kar Baitha. Though the episode featuring Mouni and Jubin will air on September 26, judge Madhuri Dixit has given a sneak peek of the fun she had with the celebrity guests.

While Madhuri is known for her elegant dance moves and the diva has given Bollywood some hit numbers, Mouni is no less. In the last couple of years, the actress has earned a tremendous fanbase for her killer moves and expressions.

However, when the two beauties shared the stage, the audience was in for some mesmerising performance. Besides dancing on the stage together, the two divas also jumped on the bandwagon of making Instagram Reels. In the video that Madhuri shared on her Instagram handle, she is seen dancing on the song popular song Maye Ni Maye from her movie Hum Aapke Hain Koun along with Mouni. While the Naagin actress matches steps with the Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood, their duet looks as graceful as ever. At the end of the video, Mouni is also seen hugging Madhuri.

In one of the promos shared by Colours TV, Mouni was seen sharing the stage with Madhuri and two contestants of the dance reality show. They danced on the song Ghar More Pardesiya from the movie Kalank, leaving the viewers spellbound. Another promo featured the judges and the guests amazed by the performance put up by Sohail, a contestant of the reality show. Mouni grooved on the stage with the 6-year-old on the song Jag Ghoomeya.

Earlier, Mouni had shared pictures from the shoot of the Dance Deewane 3 episode.

She struck a pose with Jubin, and the judges of the reality show Madhuri, Dharmesh Yelande, and Tushar Kalia.

