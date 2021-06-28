Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon Groove to Dhak Dhak and Tip Tip Barsa Paani

Bollywood actresses Raveena Tandon and Madhuri Dixit are back to win your hearts all over again. In the latest video shared by the makers of the dance reality show Dance Deewane season 3, the beauties are seen dancing to some of their popular numbers.

Madhuri made heads turn in a black outfit acing the signature step of Tip Tip Barsa Pani from Raveena’s film Mohra. While Raveena,in a yellow dress, performed on Madhuri’s hit number Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from the movie Beta. Watching the actresses groove together on Akhiyon Se Goli Mare, in the end, was a delight to the sore eyes.

The fans were left awestruck by the deadly combination of the gorgeous actresses who set the stage on fire with their killer moves. The clip was an instant hit on social media with fans in large numbers sending love for their favourite stars. The footage has garnered more than one lakh hearts. One of the users wrote, “Nothing to beat the actresses in their acting skills so natural and so simple with modest dressing” Another said, “Raveena ma’am is a better dancer than Madhurima’am". “Madhuri’s akhyion se goli maare took my heart," read one of the comments.

On the work front, at present Madhuri is judging the show dance reality show. She will make her digital debut with Finding Anamika, the show directed by Karishma Kohli and Bejoy Nambiar. On the other hand, Raveena too will venture into digital crime-thriller series titled Aranyak alongside Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

