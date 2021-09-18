Dance Deewane 3: Rohit Shetty Gets Emotional After Act on Stuntman's Life, Watch Video

Rohit Shetty, before all the glitz and the glamour of the cinema world, also saw the other side of the fame. Before making it big on the TV screen as a host or the theatres as a successful filmmaker, he struggled for years trying to make ends meet as a stuntman. And that’s is why when Dance Deewane 3 contestants Saddam and Rupesh decided to perform a dance act based on the life of a stuntman and the difficulties faced by them in the profession, Rohit turned emotional. The weekend episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi has been merged with Dance Deewane 3, which will see a Mahasangram of the contestants. The episode is filled to brim with lots of laughter, fun, entertainment and tad emotional elements as well.

Colors TV, on their Instagram profile, gave a sneak peek of what the episode will look like and that’s when we saw the rarest of the rare moments of the filmmaker getting emotional. Apparently, Rohit manages to put up a rough exterior but also gets emotional when something tug at his heartstrings. One such proof was the dance act which got him nostalgic of his own struggles. The act was done to show tribute to all the stuntmen out there for putting their life on the line to provide us entertainment.

Madhuri Dixit, who is one of the judges of the dance reality show, also got emotional after the act. She spoke of the numerous struggles that stuntmen had to go through back in the day. Rohit, on the other hand, also spoke of his filmmaking career which has been spanning for the last 30 years. He said that he has seen ranges of ups and downs in his career, but never was he scared of the work. He took on the day with hard work, determination, and dedication – that’s what his journey has taught him till now.

Rohit is currently hosting the reality adventure show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Speaking of films, Rohit’s last release was Simmba starring Ranveer Singh. He has two films in his pipeline – Sooryavanshi and Cirkus.

