Dance Deewane 3 Winner Piyush Gurbhele Says 'Shehnaaz Gill Told Me That I'd Win The Show'

The popular reality show Dance Deewane 3 came to a close on Sunday after a Grand Finale episode which declared dancer Piyush Gurbhele and choreographer Rupesh Soni as winners. The dancer-choreographer duo has been a fan-favourite from the beginning of their journey on the show. Judges Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia also voiced their admiration for the duo during the course of the show.

In a chat with News18, Piyush and Rupesh opened up about winning the popular dance show. “We are really happy. Nobody would have been as happy to win this as we are. The award means a lot to us. Everyone who participates in the show has the aim to take the trophy home. So it was amazing winning this," Piyush said.

When asked to describe their journey from the point of view of their victory, Piyush said, “There were a lot of ups and downs in our journey, like everyone. There was a time when our performance flopped, even when our graph was going really well. After that happened, we were quite scared. But the journey was a lot of fun and I got to learn a lot from Rupesh bhai. After it became a ‘duo’ show we got to perform together. It was a really great journey."

When asked what they told each other after they won the show, Piyush looked back on the special moment. “We did not even say anything to each other on stage because we were so shocked. We just hugged each other. There is this mutual understanding between the two of us that our efforts have materialised. So we didn’t even have to say anything to each other," he shared.

The duo also shared their experience performing in front of Bollywood legend Madhuri Dixit. “The best thing about Madhuri ma’am was that she would watch our performance from start to end with a lot of concentration. Her comments would always be perfect and she would love our dance. We received good comments from her and she always motivated us," Piyush said.

The dancer, who participated on the show due to his admiration for judge Dharmesh Yelande, opened up about wanting to work with him. “Dharmesh sir would always give us a lot of positive energy. He would appreciate our dance, and it would make us happy when he understood our dance. He would look into a lot of details in our performance and would give us comments accordingly. If he ever calls us to work with him on any project, we would be there. We are his super-fans, so we will definitely work with him."

A lot of celebrities appeared on the show as special guests. However, one of the most pivotal moments of the show was when Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill appeared on the ‘Love Special’ episode of the show. It was also Sidharth’s last appearance on TV before his untimely demise. Piyush and Shehnaaz had also performed a slow dance on stage, as well as shot a Reel for his Instagram page.

Recounting his experience of sharing the stage with Sidharth and Shehnaaz, Piyush said, “I was very happy to share the stage, talk and take pictures with Sidharth sir because he had given a lot of positive energy to me that day. He was happily welcoming everyone and smiling. I want to thank Shehnaaz ma’am because she had told me already that she thought I would win. And I won today.

“But I am really sad that Sidharth sir is not with us anymore. It was very shocking for us that he had just come to our show. It was such a good moment and we were very shocked after hearing the news."

While the current season is over, Rupesh and Piyush want to keep entertaining fans on television. “We will be back on TV someday. We will either be dancing with someone or making someone else dance. So that is how our audience will get to see us on TV," they signed off.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.