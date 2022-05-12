Dance Deewane Juniors: Karan Kundrra Touches Neetu Kapoor's Feet, Impressed Fans Call Him 'Sanskari'

Ever since Karan Kundrra participated in Bigg Boss 15, he has become everyone’s favourite. The recent Lock Upp only added a cherry to the top. The actor has also been hosting Dance Deewane Juniors which is judged by veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, and choreographer Marzi Pestonji.

On Thursday, Karan Kundrra was spotted as he arrived on the sets of Dance Deewane Juniors. However, he bumped into Neetu Kapoor, ran towards her and touched her feet. In the video that was shared by a paparazzo account on social media, Karan and Neetu can also be seen hugging each other. While Neetu Kapoor wore an-all yellow attire, Karan stunned in a blue jogger along with a jacket of the same colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

As the video went viral on social media, netizens are left completely impressed with Karan Kundrra’s respectful gesture of touching Neetu Kapoor’s feet. “Karan Kundrra winning everyone’s heart," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user called him the ‘most humble person’ and ‘sanskari’. “Cutest thing I watched today," another comment read.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Karan Kundrra talked about his transition from being a judge in Roadies to a contestant in Bigg Boss 15 and jailor in Lock Upp. He mentioned how he does not want to be a contestant again because he doesn’t know ‘what it was for him’. “I think it was a transition from a judge, to a contestant and a jailor, I don’t think I would want to be a contestant again because I don’t know what it was for me. I am very glad and proud that I was behind the scenes for this show. I now realise that when I was a contestant we didn’t know how much hard work was being done by the people outside the show. What all it takes to shoot an episode and get a telecast or to create a journey and now that I’ve seen that part, I think I am better off behind the scenes," Karan Kundrra told Etimes.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.