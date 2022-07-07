Dance Deewane Juniors: Mithali Raj Teaches Nora Fatehi Batting, Taapsee Pannu, Neetu Kapoor, Others Cheer

The much-awaited Taapsee Pannu’s sports biographical movie Shabaash Mithu is all set to hit the silver screens and the makers of the movie are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Speaking of which, the lead actor of the film Taapsee Pannu recently graced the stage of the reality TV show Dance Deewane Juniors along with the former captain of the women’s national cricket team Mithali Raj.

The dynamic duo appeared to have a gala time on the show and a behind-the-scenes video shared by judge Nora Fatehi is a testimony to it. Fans know Nora is an exceptional dancer. However, this time she did not leave the opportunity to polish her batting skills with the help of Mithali Raj.

In the latest clip shared by Fatehi, the Indian cricketer can be seen guiding the Bollywood celeb on how to gain a proper posture to hold a bat and strike the ball. Despite feeling a little uncomfortable in a saree, Nora continues to pay attention to the star cricketer's guidance. Needless to say, it all pays in the end as Nora successfully manages to hit the ball and sends it flying far away on the set.

Taapsee Pannu, choreographer Terence Lewis, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor and the host of the show can be seen hooting and cheerful in the background after Nora’s quick shot. The Bollywood diva herself appears to be elated. While sharing the clip, she wrote, “Thanks Mithali Raj for teaching me how to bat. Watch out India's Cricket Team here I come, you’ve got a new team player”.

Upon watching the new clip, the fandom of Fatehi went gaga over her attempt. A slew of heart and fire emoticons flooded the comment section of the post in no time. Take a look at it below:

Speaking of Shabaash Mithu, the sports biographical movie will hit the big screens on July 15, 2022. Helmed by Srijit Mukherji, the movie is bankrolled under the banner of Viacom18 Studios.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.