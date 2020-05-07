Dance Deewane Kickstarts Season 3 With Online Auditions

The third season of Dance Deewane has kicked off with virtual auditions. The show will see Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, and Tushar Kalia returning as the judging panelists, as per reports. Arjun Bijlani will return as the host for the third season straight.

After various shows including Roadies Revolution and Kaun Banega Crorepati went online with its selection/audition process, new shows have started considering the digital way.

Madhuri recently recorded a special promo, asking contestants to upload their dancing video on Viacom 18's digital page, the network that airs the Color's show.





Kya aapke dance moves mein hai woh baat jo laa sakta hai aapko #DanceDeewane3 ke manch par? Toh aa gaye hain hum lekar season 3 ke auditions! Send in your dance videos to deewanedance03@gmail.com or click on this link - https://t.co/JMrIo5zvjQ@MadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/wUwmcU5X9M

— COLORS (@ColorsTV) May 1, 2020

The makers will select contestants on the basis of the filtering of the audience. The process will only start after the shoots resume and things go back to normal.

Confirming the same, Madhuri Dixit said in a statement, " Madhuri Dixit in a statement said, “I am truly honoured that we have been able to bring back another season of Dance Deewane. It’s true that dance has always been my stress buster, it helps elevate one’s mood and I am sure it is also keeping millions across the country motivated during these tough times. But don’t let this lockdown deter you, keep your spirits high and let dance be the form of expression. If you have the passion for dance and the determination to succeed, pick a corner of your house and send us a video of your dancing talent as I’m excited and eager to witness India’s deewangi for dance, once again.”

As per the channel, the makers have received more than 1000 entries in two days. The show's format allows three winners from three different generations and age groups- below 18, below 53 and above.

