Dance Dewaane Juniors: ‘I Am Not Pregnant,' Quips Nora Fatehi While Having Gala Time On Sets

Nora Fatehi never disappoints her fans, when it comes to her social media presence. She is currently seen as a judge on the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. The dancer-turned-actor often shares behind-the-scene clips from the sets. In her recent clip, she is seen having a gala time with her co-judges Neetu Kapoor, Marzi Pestongi and Terrance Lewis. They can be seen talking about pregnancy issues in the clip. However, Nora looks uninterested in the talks and as per the dancer, it is because she is “not pregnant.”

Nora shared the video on her Instagram Stories. She looks stunning as she records the video and Neetu Kapoor can be seen standing beside her while flashing a million-dollar smile for the camera. Marzi, on the other hand, can be heard saying that the judges were discussing the topic of pregnancy.

“So, we are busy discussing about pregnancy things and in between Nora is busy looking at herself,” Marzi said in the clip. To this, Nora hilariously replied, “Because, I am not pregnant.”

Marzi then added, “Oh! Thanks for letting the world know,” leaving Nora in splits.

Even though the celebs did not reveal the entire discussion in the video, it appears that the topic of pregnancy popped up after Neetu Kapoor's daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt announced that she is expecting her first child with Ranbir Kapoor.

In the video, Nora looks gorgeous in a blush pink saree with a halter neck blouse.

The Dilbar girl added another video of herself and Marzi chilling on the sets on her Instagram stories. He can be heard singing Baadshah’s groovy track Paagal.

Nora has established herself in Bollywood as she rose to fame after her Bigg Boss appearance. Her dance skills have changed her career. She has featured in various item numbers like Kusu Kusu in Satyameva Jayate 2, Street Dancer 3D’s Garmi, Parampara Tandon’s Chhor Denge, and many more.

On the professional front, Nora is currently featuring as a judge on kids’ dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, along with the veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi Pestonji. The show is being hosted by Karan Kundrra.

