Dance Has Been the Pillar of My Career, I Can’t Take It Lightly, Says TV Actor Faisal Khan 

Faisal Khan is among the few people in showbiz who have successfully been able to stick to the art-form that first got them recognition.

He first shot to fame by winning Dance India Dance Li’l Masters and then went on to play the titular role on the popular TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. Currently essaying the eponymous character on another historical show, Chandragupta Maurya, he is also participating with his girlfriend Muskaan Kataria in dance reality show Nach Baliye 9.

Talking about striking a balance between his dance and acting endeavours, he told Hindustan Times, “Mostly, actors who come from the field of dancing quit or forget dancing once they make it big on screen. I will never do anything like this because dance brought me where I am.”

“All these things are connected. I got an opportunity to act but never wanted to quit dancing so I kept on participating in dance reality shows,” said Faisal, who won Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’s season 8

and also participated in Dance Champions last year.

Talking about his experience of participating with Muskaan—who is a non-dancer—in Nach Baliye 9, he said, “Nach Baliye is also a challenge for me. It may be a different experience for other actors who may not be so invested in dance but dance has been the pillar of my career. I can’t take it lightly.”

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.