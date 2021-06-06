'Dance India Dance 4' Participant Biki Das Injured in Road Accident

Biki Das, who was the second runner up in the reality show Dance India Dance season four, met with an accident Friday night as per report.

It is being said that due to lack of work opportunities, Biki was forced to work as a food delivery guy in Kolkata. He was working on Friday night when a bike reportedly hit him. He was driving a two-wheeler and was on his way from Jodhpur Park to Ranikuthi, South Kolkata. Biki’s wife Sangeeta filed an FIR today (June 5) at the Lake police station. Police is investigating the matter, the report further claimed.

Biki required urgent medical attention upon meeting with the accident and was rushed to the hospital in an injured state. Biki has broken his ribs and sustained other injuries following the accident. Fortunately, he is out of danger and doctors have advised him to take complete rest.

Apart from becoming a known face through DID, Biki has also worked as a dance mentor and also performed in stage shows. Due to lockdown, stage shows are not being held and Biki was out of job and started working as a food delivery guy.

