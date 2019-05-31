Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Dance India Dance: Kareena Kapoor Khan Marks Her TV Debut, Becomes Highest Paid TV Judge

After her successful film career and settled family life, Kareena Kapoor Khan is now all set to mark her TV debut as a celebrity judge for a reality show.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 31, 2019, 5:21 PM IST
Dance India Dance: Kareena Kapoor Khan Marks Her TV Debut, Becomes Highest Paid TV Judge
After her successful film career and settled family life, Kareena Kapoor Khan is now all set to mark her TV debut as a celebrity judge for a reality show.
After her successful film career and settled family life, Kareena Kapoor Khan is now all set to mark her TV debut as a celebrity judge for a reality show. The Jab We Met actress will be making her television debut with Dance Indian Dance 7, a reality dance show. If this ain’t big news for you, rumours are abuzz claiming that Kareena Kapoor has also become the highest-paid celebrity TV judge after she charged a hefty amount from the show makers. When asked about charging a high amount for the show, Kareena justified it by clearing that she is getting whatever she deserves.

After making her name in the Bollywood with some of the biggest hits, Bebo will now be seen as a reality TV show judge. However, the actress has cleared that she will not be able to spend anything more than 8 to 12 hours on the sets because of his son Taimur.

While Kareena Kapoor is one of three judges on Dance India Dance - Battle Of The Champions, the other two judges are musician Raftaar and choreographer Bosco Martis. The contestants will be divided into 4 zonal teams and pitted against each other in weekly dance-offs in the dance reality show. Dance India Dance - Battle Of The Champions is expected to go on air in June 2019 and will be hosted by Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in 2018's Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Next in line is her next film Good News, opposite Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She also has a cameo role in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium.

