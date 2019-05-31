Dance India Dance: Kareena Kapoor Khan Marks Her TV Debut, Becomes Highest Paid TV Judge

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Dance India Dance: Kareena Kapoor Khan Marks Her TV Debut, Becomes Highest Paid TV Judge
After her successful film career and settled family life, Kareena Kapoor Khan is now all set to mark her TV debut as a celebrity judge for a reality show.
After her successful film career and settled family life, Kareena Kapoor Khan is now all set to mark her TV debut as a celebrity judge for a reality show.
Loading...
After her successful film career and settled family life, Kareena Kapoor Khan is now all set to mark her TV debut as a celebrity judge for a reality show. The Jab We Met actress will be making her television debut with Dance Indian Dance 7, a reality dance show. If this ain’t big news for you, rumours are abuzz claiming that Kareena Kapoor has also become the highest-paid celebrity TV judge after she charged a hefty amount from the show makers. When asked about charging a high amount for the show, Kareena justified it by clearing that she is getting whatever she deserves.
After making her name in the Bollywood with some of the biggest hits, Bebo will now be seen as a reality TV show judge. However, the actress has cleared that she will not be able to spend anything more than 8 to 12 hours on the sets because of his son Taimur.
While Kareena Kapoor is one of three judges on Dance India Dance - Battle Of The Champions, the other two judges are musician Raftaar and choreographer Bosco Martis. The contestants will be divided into 4 zonal teams and pitted against each other in weekly dance-offs in the dance reality show. Dance India Dance - Battle Of The Champions is expected to go on air in June 2019 and will be hosted by Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in 2018's Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Next in line is her next film Good News, opposite Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She also has a cameo role in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium.
Follow @News18Movies for more
After making her name in the Bollywood with some of the biggest hits, Bebo will now be seen as a reality TV show judge. However, the actress has cleared that she will not be able to spend anything more than 8 to 12 hours on the sets because of his son Taimur.
While Kareena Kapoor is one of three judges on Dance India Dance - Battle Of The Champions, the other two judges are musician Raftaar and choreographer Bosco Martis. The contestants will be divided into 4 zonal teams and pitted against each other in weekly dance-offs in the dance reality show. Dance India Dance - Battle Of The Champions is expected to go on air in June 2019 and will be hosted by Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar.
On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in 2018's Veere Di Wedding, co-starring Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Next in line is her next film Good News, opposite Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She also has a cameo role in Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- iOS 13 First Look Screenshots: System-Wide Dark Mode, New Reminders App and More
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Software Update Brings Wide-Angle Night Mode, May Security Patch
- When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
- In Kolkata, a College Admission Form Allows You to Choose 'Humanity' as Religion
- Narendra Modi Oath Taking Ceremony: Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Kapil Sharma in Attendance
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results