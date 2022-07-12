Dance Karnataka Dance 6 Trophy Featuring Puneeth Rajkumar To Reach Bangalore Today

The makers of the dance reality show, Dance Karnataka Dance, had unveiled this year’s trophy, which is a tribute to the late Sandalwood superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. According to a Kannada News 18 report, the trophy is arriving at the head office of Akhil Karnataka Yuva Rajkumar Sena in Bangalore’s Kurubarahalli on Tuesday, July 12. Now, fans will be able to get a closer look at Appu’s trophy.

Meanwhile, the intensity of the dance battle in Dance Karnataka Dance, which airs on Zee Kannada, is at its peak. The 6th season of the reality show is in its last leg.

We would also like to remind you that the dance reality show, Dancing Champions, which held its finale earlier this year on May 29 also awarded a similar trophy to its winners. Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife Ashwini had also graced the grand finale with her presence.

The grand finale episode of Dancing Champions was a tribute to the late actor. After seventeen weeks of stiff competition, Anmol Bhatkal and Aditya were crowned as winners of Dancing Champions 2022. The winning duo took home Puneeth Rajkumar’s trophy and also a cash prize of Rs. 5 lakh.

Dhruva Sarja, popularly known as the Action Prince of the Kannada film industry, joined the jury comprising Vijay Raghavendra, Mayuri, and Meghana Raj, in the grand finale episode.

Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last at the age of 46 in Bengaluru. Reportedly, the actor suffered a cardiac arrest while he was working out at the gym. The tragic incident took place last year in November. Puneeth Rajkumar is known for his remarkable contribution to the Kannada film industry. His fans are yet not over his demise.

