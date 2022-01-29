Dance With Me: Salman Khan Headbangs With SRK, Does Dabangg Move With Aamir Khan in New Track

On Saturday afternoon, Salman Khan premiered the music video for his new single, Dance With Me. The song was written by Sajid Khan of the composer duo Sajid-Wajid, and it features Salman and his entire extended family in archival footage. In the song, which has the production characteristics of a flimsily made home video during a family gathering, Salman can be seen dancing with his entire extended family, starting with his parents and going all the way to uncles and aunties, to brothers, sisters, and everyone else in the fraternity along the way.

The song’s lyrics include Salman inviting each member of his family to ‘dance with me,’ followed by the chorus of ‘Sang sang nach le’ and ‘hum sang nach le.’ Salman’s brothers Arbaaz and Sohail, his father Salim and mother Salma, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, as well as actors Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bipasha Basu, and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, make ‘cameos’ in the video through old footage.

Fans all over the world were ecstatic to watch Salman dancing carefree with his family and colleagues in the Bollywood industry, and they did not hesitate to applaud the music video as soon as it was released. The fact that the actor utilized previously unseen footage in the video showcasing our beloved actors enjoying parties and gatherings as regular people wowed audiences and left them wanting more.

Salman khan, SRK and Aamir Khan in the latest song #DanceWithMe ❤🔥 pic.twitter.com/UdNru4r0ih— JON ¥ $NOW (@RebelKingSnow) January 29, 2022

Thank you Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan For #DanceWithMe, It's a Damn Unique Song With Next Level Creative Work, The Lyrics 💥😅Got To See Many Unseen Pics and Videos and The Tune Was Catchy man 🔥 Thank you For Keeping Us Entertained Bhai ❤️ Love u Man! ✔️ https://t.co/WCGyWRcz2B pic.twitter.com/sKpKdyio5X — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) January 29, 2022

#DanceWithMe Is a song where Megastar #SalmanKhan is reliving his memories and sharing it with fans.The best thing about this Song is Looks of @BeingSalmanKhan and some unseen Clips.. Honestly loved it 💯. pic.twitter.com/2UEcYvxKVO — MASS (@Freak4Salman) January 29, 2022

On Friday, Salman shared a short teaser of the song on his Instagram account, which elicited varied reactions from fans. While some die-hard fans were ecstatic to see new content from their favourite celebrity, others were sceptical about Salman’s apparent auto-tuned voice in the song.

Last year, Salman Khan starred alongside Aayush in the film Antim: The Final Truth. However, the movie did not perform well at the box office. Tiger 3, the sequel to his critically acclaimed films Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, is now in production. Katrina Kaif also features in the film. The actor is presently the host of the reality television show Bigg Boss, in which he appears on Weekend Ka Vaar episodes.

