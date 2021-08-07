Dancer Sapna Choudhary Lashes Out at Media For Spreading Rumours

Dancer and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary has expressed her displeasure over some reports in the media about her. Recently few reports suggested that she is not getting enough work in Bollywood after in an interview the dancer spoke about the discrimination in the industry.

In an exclusive conversation with Aaj Tak, Sapna Chaudhary denied ongoing rumours about not getting work. She said, “Media is presenting my statement in a twisted manner as whatever way they want to show. Whatever is being said against me is not true. I want to clearly state that I will not spare those who have written wrong news against me.”

While commenting on the rumours, she said, “I have no shortage of work. I don’t prefer wearing short clothes, I want to work in such a way that I do not have to cross my limits.”

“I don’t mind girls who wear short clothes, because it is their choice and it is my choice not to wear”, she further added.

In the interview, talking about her work Sapna said that she is proud that she is a part of local cinema and represents her culture and dialect. “And why will I have no work when I have my own production house. So spreading false rumours saying that I do not have work is absolutely wrong,” Sapna said.

“I am proud of the fact that the audience sees me like this. That’s why there is no godfather to make me a star. The love of the audience has made me a star,” she further added.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Sapna said that she failed to get work in TV shows and films as she refused to wear short clothes. She also claimed that she faced discrimination in the industry as she came from Haryanvi music background and could not speak fluent English.

