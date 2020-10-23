Former Bigg Boss Contestant Asim Riaz Dances to Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani's Burj Khalifa, Watch Video

The Burj Khalifa song from the movie Laxmmi Bomb has surely got fans grooving to the party number and former Bigg Boss contestant Asim Riaz is no exception to it. The promotional song from the movie features Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani dancing to the pop number with UAE’s Burj Khalifa in the backdrop. The song has received over 40 million views on YouTube and continues to enthral the audience.

Showing off his own dancing skills, the first runner up of Bigg Boss season 13, Asim Riaz posted a video on his Instagram account. In the video, Asim is sitting on a stool watching the Burj Khalifa video on his television. He then gets up and starts dancing to the song. He expressed how he is listening to the song on repeat mode and cannot stop himself from dancing on the beats.

He then challenged his fans with the #MyBurjKhalifaDanceChallenge and asked all those people who watched the video to participate by dancing to Burj Khalifa song and upload it on their Instagram profile. He also asked the participants to tag the lead actors of Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay and Kiara.

Asim’s fans were all praise for the actor as he posted something different from his usual intense workout videos and pictures. A fan commented on the video, “So cute dance, finally something diff post.”

Earlier this week, Asim posted a video of some painful-looking leg work out from the gym. Giving out some motivation to his fans, he said they should keep doing their thing. The video received over 1.9 million views as netizens commended his dedication towards a healthy lifestyle.

One fan commented, “REAL LIFE INSPIRATION.” Another fan said, “It’s all about hard word , ek din yaa kuch mahino mai aaisi body nahi banti years lagta hai (You do not get such a body in days or months, it takes years).”