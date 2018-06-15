English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Shrivastava Outshines His Idol Govinda During His Performance On Dance Deewane, See Pics
Sanjeev Shrivastav, who hails from Madhya Pradesh, became an internet sensation of sorts after a video of him performing at a relative’s wedding surfaced on the internet.
Internet sensation Sanjeev Shrivastav - who shot to overnight fame with his incredible dancing skills - will soon be seen on Colors' reality show Dance Deewane. Sanjeev or Dabbu uncle as he is referred to, grabbed everyone's attention after a video of him shaking a leg to Govinda's chartbuster song Aap Ke Aa Jane Se from the 1987 movie Khudgarz went viral.
His moves in the song were liked by thousands and he was dubbed the ‘Dancing Uncle’. The internet star who hails from Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh is a professor in Bhabha Engineering Research Institute.
In the upcoming episode of COLORS' dance reality show Dance Deewane, Sanjeev gets to dance alongside his idol Govinda.
Sanjeev, as expected, sounded upbeat about the opportunity he got to share the stage with his idol. “I am a huge fan of Govinda and it has been my dream to be able to dance with Govindaji on the same stage,” he was quoted as saying in a press release.
Image: Colors
He also thanked the makers for turning his dream into reality.
Image: Colors
Shrivastav became an internet sensation of sorts after a video of him performing at a relative’s wedding surfaced on the internet.
He recently shot for 10 Ka Dum the reality show that is being hosted by Salman Khan. In the episode shot, he shared his life story and talked about his new found popularity. Sanjeev also made Salman do his signature dance step. Besides this, he also shared how his viral video helped bring a smile on his mother’s face who was reeling under trauma because of the untimely death of his younger brother.
Image: Sony Entertainment Television
Image: Sony Entertainment Television
Image: Sony Entertainment Television
While shooting for the show, Sanjeev said that he was not interested in making money for the video and was just happy that people were enjoying it. “I am grateful that people liked my video. It is because of the response I received for the video; my mother came down and saw the video. This made her smile. I was dying to see her cheerful face. I am happy that her smile is back and this will eventually help her to get over my younger brother’s untimely demise,” he said.
The 50-year old’s dance moves drew praise from many Bollywood starts including Arjun Kapoor and Raveena Tandon.
The video was even tweeted by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
