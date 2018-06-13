Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Srivastav Matches Steps With Salman Khan on Dus Ka Dum, See Pics

Image: Sony Entertainment Television

I can see pure happiness on Mr #sanjeevshrivastva s face while he dances... this pure joy is what we actors & performers crave when we let loose in front of the camera, the ability to make others wanna dance just by looking at u is an acquired skill... keep the moves flowing sir. pic.twitter.com/0L3rBGOC2J — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) June 1, 2018

Faaaaab!!!!!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 a big hug to him !!!!😊😊😊👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 https://t.co/IaJRpQ9Xsh — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 31, 2018

Internet sensation Sanjeev Srivastav who became a household name thanks to his dancing skills will soon be seen on Sony Entertainment Television’s show Dus Ka Dum. Sanjeev or Dabbu uncle as he is widely known, shot to fame after a video of him shaking a leg to Govinda's chartbuster song-- "Aap Ke Aa Jane Se" from the 1987 movie Khudgarz went viral. His moves in the song were liked by thousands and he was dubbed the ‘Dancing Uncle’. The internet star who hails from Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh is a professor in Bhabha Engineering Research Institute.​During his appearance on the reality show that is hosted by Salman Khan, he will share his life story and talk about his new found popularity. In the episode, Sanjeev also made Salman do his signature dance step. Besides this, he will also share how his viral video helped bring a smile on his mother’s face who was reeling under trauma because of the untimely death of his younger brother.In the show, Sanjeev said that he was not looking to make money for the video and was just happy that people were enjoying it. “I am grateful that people liked my video. It is because of the response I received for the video; my mother came down and saw the video. This made her smile. I was dying to see her cheerful face. I am happy that her smile is back and this will eventually help her to get over my younger brother’s untimely demise,” he said.The 50-year old’s dance moves drew praise from many Bollywood starts such as Arjun Kapoor and Raveena Tandon.The video was even tweeted by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.But most notably, his dancing was appreciated by Govinda himself. You can catch 'Dancing Uncle' in action on this week's episode of Dus Ka Dum.