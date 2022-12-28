Dancing With Katrina To Fun Banter With Vicky; Salman Khan's Break-Out Moments From Bigg Boss 16

Salman Khan has been hosting the reality show, Bigg Boss for a long time now. The 16th season of the show is currently underway and several celebrities have graced it so far. While Maniesh Paul joined Salman Khan to mark the superstar’s birthday, Rohit Shetty was seen promoting his recent release Cirkus. Prior to this, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were also seen joining Salman in two different episodes. Let us revisit some breakout moments of Salman Khan from the current season of Bigg Boss:

When Maniesh Paul celebrated Salman Khan’s birthday

Maniesh Paul appeared on the show for a special Weekend Ka Vaar episode that also marked Salman Khan’s birthday. The cheerful and fun-loving Manish added humour to the ‘vaar’ and played some fun games with Khan.

When Rohit Shetty confirmed Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey in his cop universe

Recently, Rohit Shetty graced Bigg Boss 16 to promote his film Cirkus. He was asked by actor Varun Sharma if he plans to bring Salman Khan’s Dabangg Chulbul Pandey into his cop universe. To this, the director gave an approving response and said, ‘110%’.

When Salman Khan did the signature steps of a 90s classic with Katrina Kaif

When Katrina Kaif joined Salman Khan during a Weekend Ka Vaar Bigg Boss 16 episode, the superstar was seen shaking his legs on the signature steps of Rohit Shetty’s film Sooryavanshi’s song Tip Tip. Having seen Salman doing this remarkable step truly came as a treat to the viewers.

When Salman Khan told Vicky Kaushal about getting dumped

It was a fun episode when Vicky Kaushal graced the sets of Bigg Boss 16 to promote his film Govinda Naam Mera. During the interaction, Vicky asked Salman Khan, “Did any girl use any pickup line on you? And if yes, what’s the worst pick-up line you have heard?” To this, Salman replied jokingly “Pick up ka toh pata nahi lekin ladki ne drop zaroor kiya hai mujhe."

When Riteish Deshmukh thanked Salman for his generosity

A moment totally took the realm of the show when Riteish Deshmukh along with his wife Genelia D’Souza came on the show and was seen thanking Salman Khan for being so generous and being part of his upcoming ‘Ved’ without charging any fee.

