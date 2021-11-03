Dangal Actress Sanya Malhotra Buys New Apartment for Rs 14.3 Crore in Mumbai: Report

Riding high on the excitement of her upcoming Netflix release, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Sanya Malhotra is ready to reward herself already with a brand new living space. The actress, who has been living in Mumbai for many years now, will soon have a new residential address, reports MoneyControl. Owning a property in the Maximum City means a great deal, given the difficulty in finding a good space and the insane exorbitant rates.

As per the report, Sanya has bought a sprawling new apartment in the city with her father Sunil Kumar Malhotra. The pad costs a whopping Rs 14.3 crore and is located in the Bayview building on the Juhu Versova Link Road. The apartment was sold to the actress by an individual named Samir Bhojwani. On October 14, the transfer deed was registered and a stamp duty of Rs 71.5 lakh was paid by Sanya.

Sanya plays one half of the titular character in the forthcoming rom-com, co-starring Abhimanyu Dassani. Directed by debutant filmmaker Vivek Soni, the film traces the life of a young couple who are in a long-distance marriage. She plays Meenakshi, an independent, feisty Tamil girl from Madurai, who is confident and knows what she wants.

Speaking to PTI about falling in love with the script of the Karan Johar-backed project, Sanya said she saw an opportunity to lead a relatable romantic film. As a member of the audience, she was keen to watch a simple love story and so felt drawn to the project. She also revealed her prep into the character saying, "There is a Rajinikath dialogue that I speak in the film, so for that I did a lot of homework. It wasn't on my mind that I don't want to offend anyone, I simply wanted to perform it well.”

The film will start streaming on Netflix from November 5.

