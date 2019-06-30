Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Dangal Actress Zaira Wasim Quits Bollywood, Kim Sharma Parties with Ex-boyfriend Yuvraj Singh

Malaika Arora comments on the age gap between her and Arjun Kapoor, saying she has faced a lot of flak for dating a much younger man. That and more in our entertainment news wrap for the day.

News18.com

Updated:June 30, 2019, 6:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dangal Actress Zaira Wasim Quits Bollywood, Kim Sharma Parties with Ex-boyfriend Yuvraj Singh
Malaika Arora comments on the age gap between her and Arjun Kapoor, saying she has faced a lot of flak for dating a much younger man. That and more in our entertainment news wrap for the day.
Loading...

Zaira Wasim, who rose to fame with her debut in Aamir Khan's film Dangal (2016), and proved her acting skills again in Secret Superstar, on Sunday announced her "disassociation" from the field of acting. In a surprising move, the National Award-winning actress announced on Facebook that she realised that "though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here".

Actress Kim Sharma was at ex-boyfriend Yuvraj Singh's retirement bash recently, partying with the cricketer and posing for photos with him, proving that it is indeed possible to stay cordial with former flames if you are mature enough. Yuvraj and Kim reportedly dated for four years and ended their relationship in 2007.

Read on for more showbiz news of the day.

While fans couldn't be happier to see Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora together, there is no dearth of naysayers who have a problem with the fact that the actor is 11 years younger than her. Malaika says that an older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she's called 'desperate' and a 'buddhi'. She has a message for people who think like this.

Read: Malaika Arora Has a Message for People who Troll Her for Dating Much Younger Arjun Kapoor

On Sunday, Zaira Wasim surprised everybody with her announcement of quitting the film industry. The National Award-winning actress said she was not happy with the line of work citing that it interfered with her faith and religion. Former Jammu and Kashmir CM, Omar Abdullah took to Twitter in support of Zaira.

Read: Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Quits Bollywood, Says Relationship With Religion Was Threatened

Read: Omar Abdullah Reacts to Zaira Wasim's Exit From Bollywood, Asks Who are Any of Us to Question

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar used an innovative 'filmi' style to convey a congratulatory message to superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently celebrated 27 years in the Hindi film industry with a video. The actor responded with an equally quirky post.

Read: Don't 'Chuck' De Helmet: Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar Engage in a Quirky Twitter Exchange

Friends of Yuvraj Singh, including several Bollywood as well as sports stars, attended his retirement party in Mumbai. But the one who made the maximum noise was actress Kim Sharma, who reportedly dated the cricketer long ago. She posed with Yuvi and his wife Hazel Keech in several photos.

Read: Kim Sharma Partying with Ex-boyfriend Yuvraj Singh and Wife Hazel Keech is a Lesson in Adulting

The last week of June has been a treat for action lovers. While Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska took glam, guns and goons a notch higher with their girl-power-fest in Charlie's Angels, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Idris Elba joined hands with stunning bikes and cars stunts in Fast & Furious' first stand-alone film, Hobbs and Shaw. From the world of Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, take a look at the major movie highlights of the week, trailer wise.

Read: Trailers This Week: Charlie's Angels Brings Spectacular Girl Power Fest, Shah Rukh Khan Win Hearts as Mufasa

We'll be back tomorrow with more entertainment news highlights.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram