Dangal Actress Zaira Wasim Quits Bollywood, Kim Sharma Parties with Ex-boyfriend Yuvraj Singh

Zaira Wasim, who rose to fame with her debut in Aamir Khan's film Dangal (2016), and proved her acting skills again in Secret Superstar, on Sunday announced her "disassociation" from the field of acting. In a surprising move, the National Award-winning actress announced on Facebook that she realised that "though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here".

Actress Kim Sharma was at ex-boyfriend Yuvraj Singh's retirement bash recently, partying with the cricketer and posing for photos with him, proving that it is indeed possible to stay cordial with former flames if you are mature enough. Yuvraj and Kim reportedly dated for four years and ended their relationship in 2007.

While fans couldn't be happier to see Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora together, there is no dearth of naysayers who have a problem with the fact that the actor is 11 years younger than her. Malaika says that an older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she's called 'desperate' and a 'buddhi'. She has a message for people who think like this.

On Sunday, Zaira Wasim surprised everybody with her announcement of quitting the film industry. The National Award-winning actress said she was not happy with the line of work citing that it interfered with her faith and religion. Former Jammu and Kashmir CM, Omar Abdullah took to Twitter in support of Zaira.

Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar used an innovative 'filmi' style to convey a congratulatory message to superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who recently celebrated 27 years in the Hindi film industry with a video. The actor responded with an equally quirky post.

Friends of Yuvraj Singh, including several Bollywood as well as sports stars, attended his retirement party in Mumbai. But the one who made the maximum noise was actress Kim Sharma, who reportedly dated the cricketer long ago. She posed with Yuvi and his wife Hazel Keech in several photos.

The last week of June has been a treat for action lovers. While Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska took glam, guns and goons a notch higher with their girl-power-fest in Charlie's Angels, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Idris Elba joined hands with stunning bikes and cars stunts in Fast & Furious' first stand-alone film, Hobbs and Shaw. From the world of Bollywood, Hollywood and streaming giants, take a look at the major movie highlights of the week, trailer wise.

