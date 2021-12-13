Dangal Girls Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh Reunite for Vicky Kaushal Starrer SamBahadur

Five years after Aamir Khan starrer Dangal released, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who made their acting debuts with the film, are reuniting to take on challenging roles in RSVP and Meghna Gulzar’s SamBahadur. The announcement of their inclusion to the cast of SamBahadur - based on the life and times of the valiant Sam Manekshaw, one of India’s greatest war heroes - also coincides with director Meghna Gulzar’s birthday.

Manekshaw’s military career spanned four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and the decisive victory of the Indian Army in the 1971 Indo-Pak war was under his command as Chief of Army Staff. Interestingly, this year also commemorates 50 years to the 1971 war.

While Vicky Kaushal brings the protagonist’s character to life, Sanya Malhotra will play his wife, Silloo – Manekshaw’s pillar and strength. Fatima Sana Shaikh steps into the shoes of Indira Gandhi, the country’s first female Prime Minister.

Excited as the Sam Bahadur family expands, director Meghna Gulzar says, “I have much to celebrate… There is pride in the commemoration of 50 years of the historic win of our forces in the 1971 War. And it’s very exciting to have Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh join the team of SamBahadur. Both their roles in the film require a great deal of sensitivity, dignity and composure and I’m looking forward to the ladies bringing these characters to life."

Vicky Kaushal says, “Sanya and Fatima with their characters bring more character and substance to the story of SamBahadur and, I am very excited to be working with them together for the first time. Their characters have been one of the most influential personalities we have heard about and now, the audience will witness the story of their valour, commitment and resilience. I welcome both of them to our Manekshaw family and look forward to sharing the screen with two of the most talented and diligent actors of our generation."

Talking about her role, Sanya says, “Behind every great man is a woman and Silloo Manekshaw was that support and strength to Sam Bahadur. I’m honoured to essay this role and bring to light her integral part and influence in this war hero’s life. I’m also extremely thankful to Meghna Gulzar and really looking forward to this exciting journey with her.”

Adds Fatima Sana Shaikh, “I’m very happy to join the SamBahadur family and take on the challenge of essaying the role of one of the most influential and talked about women in Indian history. What intrigued and excited me the most was the passion with which the makers hope to honour his memory and legacy through this film."

Producer Ronnie Screwvala adds, “It’s a very special day for us as the SamBahadur tribe grows bigger and we also celebrate the birthday of our director Meghna Gulzar. Manekshaw’s legendary status, in war and life, are fondly remembered and still remain relevant to this day. We are so excited to bring together some of the most talented actors who aren’t afraid to push the envelope or get in the skin of their characters to tell that story.”

