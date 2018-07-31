English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra Flaunt Their Incredible Dance Moves As They Groove To Nora Fatehi's Dilbar; Watch
It seems like the Dilbar fever has gripped Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, too.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Fatima Sana Shaikh
Nora Fatehi’s peppy dance number from John Abraham-starrer Satyameva Jayate has become a rage on the internet, with many people joining the fray and grooving to its beats, and sharing their videos on social media. The song is a recreated version of the 90’s iconic song Dilbar Dilbar that originally featured Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor in Sirf Tum. Interestingly, the Dilbar fever has gripped Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, too.
The two recently took to social media and shared a video of them performing on the latest version of Dilbar. In the clip, Shaikh and Malhotra can be seen flaunting their sassy dance moves, choreographed by Shazeb Sheikh, on the foot-tapping number. The video has already garnered over 3.7 lakh views.
Watch videos here:
The latest version of Dilbar has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neha Kakkar and Dhvani Bhanushali.
On the work front, Malhotra will next be seen opposite Ayushman Khurrana in Badhaai Ho. While, Shaikh is currently working on Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Thugs Of Hindostan.
