Dangerous Review: Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover Don’t Ignite Much Passion

Dangerous

Cast: Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha Basu

Director: Bhushan Patel

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu’s web show Dangerous is described as a “psychological crime thriller” around the life of a “struggling” entrepreneur whose wife goes missing. His ex-girlfriend joins in to investigate the case and in the pursuit of truth, dangerous and hidden “secrets” are unveiled.

However, structure wise, there are many discrepancies in Dangerous, and the foremost of them is that the film doesn’t know what it wants to be. Despite being touted a thriller, it lacks slickness. Furthermore, the rough edges are left untouched.

The “struggling” entrepreneur, Aditya Dhanraj (Grover) is introduced to the audience as an Indian millionaire based in London. He lives in a posh bungalow called Dhanraj Estate, and is always dressed in sophisticated suits and expensive watches. You know, the typical rich person prototype used by Bollywood for years!

The film suffers from a convoluted narrative and relies too much on recycled-plots and the chemistry between the real life couple. While reteaming of the lead pair after Alone (2015) did create some buzz, they don’t really hit a common chord in Dangerous. Throughout the web show, they keep engaging in preachy conversations and discuss life in metaphors that don’t seem to have much impact on the narrative.

Dangerous doesn’t score well on the music front either, something that the makers are known for.

A bland and clichéd plot topped with forced sexual tension makes Dangerous a rather tedious watch.

Bipasha Basu talks about returning to acting after 5 years with husband Karan Singh Grover in the web series Dangerous. Posted by News18 on Thursday, August 13, 2020

The web show is streaming on MX Player.

Rating: 1/5