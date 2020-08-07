Dangerous Trailer: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover Reunite for Suspense Thriller Series

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover reuniting on screen after five years. They will be seen in a thriller titled 'Dangerous', co-starring Suyyash Rai, Natasha Suri, Sonali Raut, and Nitin Arora. The project is written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel.

Dangerous is about a young millionaire (Karan) whose wife is kidnapped, and his ex-girlfriend (Bipasha) is sent to probe the case. The show marks Bipasha's digital debut while Karan featured in BOSS: Baap of Special Services last year.

"Our fans have been wanting to see me and Karan onscreen again. 'Dangerous' was a script that really had me riveted, the twists and turns are sure to leave you astounded and this seemed like the perfect project to collaborate with each other again," Bipasha said.

Karan added, "Thriller as a genre always fascinates me, as a viewer and as an actor. I've always enjoyed watching a good whodunit and ‘Dangerous' promises to leave you guessing until the very end, I'm looking forward to seeing how the audience will react to it."

This is the second time Bipasha and Karan unite on screen in a Bhushan Patel directorial after the 2015 horror film, "Alone".

The thriller project, releasing on the OTT platform MX Player on August 14, is backed by Mika Singh and Vikram Bhatt.