Daniel Craig as James Bond Performs Death-defying Stunts in No Time To Die Teaser

Daniel Craig's upcoming film as James Bond, No Time To Die is possibly the most anticipated one for a number of reasons. The film's recently revealed teaser trailer promises it to be an exciting ride with nothing held back.

Craig as James Bond has lived up to the character's usual standards of vehicular stunts, sharp-looking suits, flipping cars and all sorts of heavy weaponry. The 15-second teaser for his next has all of that covered.

The teaser features a typical look at Craig clad in a sharp suit exiting a car while sporting sunglasses. It includes a scene where a car flips on its head even though it is difficult to tell if the protagonist himself is in it.

There is also a glimpse at a breathtaking stunt with Craig on a motorcycle that has fans very excited the most. Keeping up with the technological upgrades there is also a look at gun barrels appearing from inside a car's headlights.

It also features a peek at Lashana Lynch who will be taking up the title of Agent 007 after Bond. The teaser trailer ends with a faint glimpse at a mysterious figure behind a white mask. Fans speculate that this could be Rami Malek who will be playing the antagonist in the film.

No Time To Die is set to be Daniel Craig's last ride as James Bond. The film will feature Lashana Lynch who had been revealed to be the next Agent 007. Apart from Craig, Lynch, and Malek, the cast includes familiar faces like Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, and Jeffrey Wright. It is set to release on April 8, 2020.

