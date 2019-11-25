Daniel Craig Confirms His Time as James Bond is Over After No Time To Die

Hollywood actor Daniel Craig, who has been playing the fictional spy James Bond in the popular film franchise since 2005, is "done" essaying the role. The actor confirmed it during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Friday, reports people.com.

"Are you done with Bond," asked host Stephen Colbert, to which Craig, 51, replied, "Yes." "It's done," he added.

Earlier in the week, Craig also opened up about moving on. "Someone else needs to have a go," he told German outlet Express, according to Esquire. Craig's last outing as Bond will be in the forthcoming movie No Time to Die, which is set to release in April 2020.

No Time to Die is the 25th Bond film. Daniel Craig first starred as Bond in 2005 film Casino Royale, which was followed by Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015).

Earlier this year, after wrapping up the film, Craig discussed his complicated relationship with the franchise. "This may be hard to believe," Craig told The Sunday Times, "but I love the fact I'm Bond. We're in rare air, making Bond movies. It is one of the most intense, fulfilling things I've ever done, but it takes a lot of energy and I'm getting old. I'm getting creaky."

In the same interview, Daniel Craig talked about having a personality that makes him look grumpy. "I'm not grumpy. Genuinely, I'm not. I hope you can tell. I love what I do. I love this business, and I don't mind talking to journalists. I mean, I don't love it. Yet I don't mind talking about stuff I love. That's easy. But I just grew up in an era when, if you were trying to be an artist, you didn't look for approval. You didn't look for likes. You just did your thing. And this? This is what I do," he added.

No Time To Die also features Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear and Ralph Fiennes, who will reprise their roles from the previous films. Actors Dali Benssalah, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Ana De Armas and Billy Magnussen will be joining the cast. Rami Malek will be playing the primary antagonist against Craig.

