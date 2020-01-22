Take the pledge to vote

Daniel Craig Expresses Excitement For Knives Out Sequel: I'd Do Anything For Rian Johnson

Daniel Craig impressed audiences with his performance in Knives Out as private detective Benoit Blanc.

January 22, 2020
Daniel Craig, best known for playing the famed fictional British spy James Bond, won hearts in 2019 in a new role. Craig appeared as a private detective Benoit Blanc in Rian Johnson's mystery film titled Knives Out.

Fans of the film were ecstatic when director Rian Johnson teased that he was considering making a sequel. When asked about his take on the idea, Craig stated that he would be more than ready to return to his character.

Speaking to EW he said, "Sure. I’d be over the moon. I mean, I’d do anything for Rian. If he writes something, I’ll do it. Of course, I will. Why wouldn’t I? I had a ton of fun doing it. You aim for that every time, you aim for that to work out. It rarely, rarely does, but it did on that movie and how nice is that?"

Knives Out was a critical and commercial success winning numerous awards. The film has also been nominated for the upcoming 92nd Academy Awards in the Best Original Screenplay category.

Rian Johnson addressed the idea of a sequel in response to the rumors surrounding the idea. While the director is not working on a sequel he claimed that it was possible in the future.

"There’s a lot that has to happen: First and foremost, I have to write a script that’s worth a damn, so we’ll see. I don’t want to jump the gun, but it’s something I would love to do. First of all, because I had so much fun working with Daniel, and second, just because of the idea of doing the same thing that Agatha Christie did with Poirot and Miss Marple — just doing a whole different deal with Benoit Blanc as the detective. The possibilities of that seem endless in a way that’s really exciting."

Apart from Daniel Craig, the film's cast includes Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon, and Katherine Langford among others.

