Daniel Craig Gets Emotional as He Bids Farewell to James Bond Film No Time To Die

An emotional Daniel Craig was caught on camera giving a short farewell speech to his friends on the crew of the upcoming James Bond film, No Time To Die. The video was reportedly shot at the wrap in 2019, but emerged and went viral now. Craig has appeared in five Bond films, while behind Sean Connery and Roger Moore have each played the role seven times.

In the video, Craig says, “A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me, and I know there’s a lot of things said about what I think about these films or all of those, whatever,” Craig said, wearing a Bondian tuxedo while addressing the cast and crew. “But I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one, because I’ve gotten up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life."

Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after wrapping No Time To Die, his last James Bond film. @007 pic.twitter.com/xCqab3JK3z— Filmthusiast (@itsfilmthusiast) September 17, 2021

‘Being James Bond’, the free Apple TV documentary reflected on Craig’s career as the iconic character, from ‘Casino Royale’, ‘Quantum of Solace’, ‘Skyfall’, ‘Spectre’ to his last-ever scene in ‘No Time to Die’, which has been delayed multiple times. The long-delayed by pandemic release of No Time To Die finally arrives on October 8. The world premiere for ‘No Time to Die’ will take place on September 28 at London’s Royal Albert Hall. It will release in the U.K. and Ireland from September 30 through Universal Pictures International, and in the U.S on October 8 through MGM via its United Artists Releasing banner.

